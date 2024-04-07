Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.55 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $69.55 million and $89,236.52 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,433,191 coins and its circulating supply is 35,839,784 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,426,833 with 35,834,990 in circulation.

