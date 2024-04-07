Metahero (HERO) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $46.05 million and $978,752.02 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000560 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005252 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.