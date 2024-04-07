Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2 %

META stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.