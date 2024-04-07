MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

