Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,352,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

