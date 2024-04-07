Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 66,981 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $42,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MGV stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,575. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.