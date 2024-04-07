Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 18,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,945. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.