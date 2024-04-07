Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

