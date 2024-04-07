Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

