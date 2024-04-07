Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,579. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

