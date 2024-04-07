Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

