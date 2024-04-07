Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.