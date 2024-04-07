Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

MCD traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

