McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 19,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

