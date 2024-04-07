Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $530.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

