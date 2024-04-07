Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.15% of Dover worth $32,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,785,000 after buying an additional 274,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

Dover Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.