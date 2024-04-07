Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 61,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

