Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,460 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

