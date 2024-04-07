McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.47. 1,600,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,591. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. Insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

