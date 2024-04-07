MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.64.

MXL opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

