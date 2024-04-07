Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Match Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Match Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,615 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after acquiring an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Match Group by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

