Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.15. 2,457,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.97 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

