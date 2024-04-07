Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

MA stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.