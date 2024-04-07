Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 283 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.