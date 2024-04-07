Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

MAKSY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

