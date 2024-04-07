Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.