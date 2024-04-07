Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

