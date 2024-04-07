Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,725 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $41,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,568,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 1,926,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,550. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

