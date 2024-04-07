Mantle (MNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.81 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Mantle has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $46.81 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,187,644,283.7331405 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.38564581 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $40,626,866.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

