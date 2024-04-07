Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.56. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 49,378 shares trading hands.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

