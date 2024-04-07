Malcolm Robert King Acquires 20,000 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Robert King acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($41,426.06).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.63. The company has a market capitalization of £187.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16,300.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

