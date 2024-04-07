Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $222,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,264,000 after acquiring an additional 236,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %
WCN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.01. 466,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,046. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.