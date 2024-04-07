Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $222,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,264,000 after acquiring an additional 236,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

WCN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.01. 466,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,046. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.