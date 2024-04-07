Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 38,989 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,989 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 1,484,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,252. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.02.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

