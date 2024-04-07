Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,564. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

