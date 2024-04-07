Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

