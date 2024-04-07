Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $183,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,015,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,102,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

