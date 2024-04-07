Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys Shares of 3,980 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

