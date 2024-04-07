Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

