LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

