Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $239.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.99.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.