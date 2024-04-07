LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 9.1% Higher This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $151.75 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

