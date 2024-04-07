Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in U-Haul by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in U-Haul by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of U-Haul stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

