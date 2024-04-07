Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

VOO stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

