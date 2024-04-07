Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.38. 890,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

