Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAD. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.40.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $277.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

