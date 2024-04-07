Liquity USD (LUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.43 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $117.38 million and $2.43 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 117,368,958 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

