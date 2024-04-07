Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
