Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.



Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

