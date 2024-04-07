Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lindsay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

