Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.37

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and traded as high as $66.67. Li Ning shares last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 2,130 shares traded.
Li Ning Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
