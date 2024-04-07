Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.79

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $12.63. Leonardo shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 18,018 shares changing hands.
Leonardo Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
