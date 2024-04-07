Lavoro (LVRO) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lavoro to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.08 Lavoro Competitors $1.87 billion $31.22 million 10.47

This table compares Lavoro and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lavoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -25.34% -47.14% -5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lavoro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 106 503 429 5 2.32

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.77%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lavoro peers beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

